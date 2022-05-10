Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 38351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$16.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19.

Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

