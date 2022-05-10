Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 38351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$16.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19.
About Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM)
