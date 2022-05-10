Wownero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,698.00 (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $34,698.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,087.65 or 1.00304096 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00595576 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

