Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.