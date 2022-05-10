Worldcore Market Capitalization Achieves $41,631.92 (WRC)

Worldcore (WRC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Worldcore has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Worldcore has a total market cap of $41,631.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcore coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Worldcore alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,255.72 or 0.99915894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00103501 BTC.

Worldcore Coin Profile

Worldcore is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 coins and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 coins. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.eu . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcore is a digital financial institutions that is ready to integrate usual financial products into the blockchain sector of economy. Regardless of working with bank transfers, plastic cards or cryptocurrencies, you can manage everything through a Worldcore account. Combining the best features of a bank, online payment system and card payment gateway, Worldcore offers a wide range of financial services. The product line of Worldcore includes: Payment Account for bank transfers; Worldcore prepaid debit card; Worldcore prepaid virtual card; Mass (batch) payments; PayAnyCard (Card loading with cryptocurrencies); Smart Invoicing; Checkout for merchants (SCI); API for automated payouts; Solutions for crypto community; Affiliate program; “

Worldcore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.