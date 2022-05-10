Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($9.86) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.95) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.08) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.26) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 920 ($11.34).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 619 ($7.63) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 671.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 768.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 592.50 ($7.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 979 ($12.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.