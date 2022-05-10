Woonkly Power (WOOP) Market Capitalization Tops $14.30 Million

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. Woonkly Power has a market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be bought for $0.0912 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00516226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00036779 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,349.87 or 1.99223673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00080991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Woonkly Power Coin Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Buying and Selling Woonkly Power

