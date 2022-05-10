Wolves of Wall Street Price Hits $12.24 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $115,040.13 and approximately $92.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.24 or 0.00039890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,722.89 or 1.00113744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00106233 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 9,398 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.