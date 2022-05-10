Wolf Safe Poor People Trading 18.6% Lower This Week (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market capitalization of $487,838.88 and approximately $2,033.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00595576 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00118590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00035677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,902.01 or 1.93273474 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.45 or 0.07457884 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Trading

