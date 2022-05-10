WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

