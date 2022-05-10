WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $207.78 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.