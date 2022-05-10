WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 175.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

