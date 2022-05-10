WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of WD-40 worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,012 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 458.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in WD-40 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $190.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $170.44 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

WD-40 Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

