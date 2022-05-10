WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,739 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 36,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 86,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 409,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,138,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

NYSE:VZ opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

