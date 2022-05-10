WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.95 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

