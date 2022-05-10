WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

