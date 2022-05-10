WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 8,822 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Lumentum by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

