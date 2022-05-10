WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 7,994 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

