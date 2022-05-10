WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 6,752 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.20% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $846.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile (Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.