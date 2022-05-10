WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 17,379 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORI stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.