Winc, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 10th (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV)

Winc’s (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 10th. Winc had issued 1,692,308 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $22,000,004 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

WBEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

WBEV opened at 2.60 on Tuesday. Winc has a 1-year low of 2.53 and a 1-year high of 14.20.

Winc ( NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported -0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.90 by 0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Winc stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Winc at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

