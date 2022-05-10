WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.32 Million

Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will report sales of $523.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $516.87 million and the highest is $528.00 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $461.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after buying an additional 953,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WSC traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 74,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,009. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

