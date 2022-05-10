WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:WOW opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $87,919.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 1,768 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $35,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 410,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,153 shares of company stock valued at $863,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 149.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 274,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 287.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 299.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

