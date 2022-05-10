WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 23.8% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $229.83 million and $4.89 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004500 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

