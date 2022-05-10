WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Down 11.7%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 304,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,246,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on WeWork in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35.

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $21,350,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

