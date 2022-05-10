Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

