Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TransAlta Renewables (TRSWF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS: TRSWF):

5/9/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.50.

5/5/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

5/5/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50.

4/28/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.00.

4/13/2022 – TransAlta Renewables was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/10/2022 – TransAlta Renewables was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.