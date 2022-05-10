Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wayfair (W)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wayfair (NYSE: W):

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $145.00 to $120.00.

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $256.00 to $195.00.

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $70.00.

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $70.00.

5/5/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

5/4/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $275.00 to $220.00.

4/26/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wayfair is benefiting from solid momentum of its luxury home brand and shopping destination named Perigold, among higher income customers. Additionally, growing investments in international regions, namely Canada, U.K. & Germany, remains a tailwind. This can be attributed to its strong efforts toward expanding house-brand offerings in these countries. Further, the company is gaining traction among customers due to its multiple Buy Now Pay Later options. This is positively impacting the company’s performance. However, declining domestic & international revenues, supply chain disruptions and increase in lead times remain headwinds. Further, increasing competition in the e-commerce market remains a risk factor for the company’s market position. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

4/26/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $85.00.

4/20/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

4/1/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

Shares of W traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.35. 4,868,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,558. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average is $165.13. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 in the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

