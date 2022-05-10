Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SAP (SAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SAP (NYSE: SAP):

5/5/2022 – SAP was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €104.00 ($109.47) price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – SAP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/25/2022 – SAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – SAP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – SAP had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $118.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – SAP was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/22/2022 – SAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €130.00 ($136.84) to €120.00 ($126.32). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – SAP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – SAP is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – SAP is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – SAP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAP’s performance is benefiting from strength in its cloud business, especially the new Rise with SAP solution. Momentum in SAP’s Business Process Intelligence platform, particularly the S/4HANA solutions along with steady traction witnessed in SuccessFactors Employee Central, Ariba and Fieldglass and other cloud-based offerings is noteworthy. Solid demand for Qualtrics, digital supply chain and other cloud platform solutions, bodes well. SAP's performance is likely to gain from healthy contribution from Sapphire Ventures. However, weak uptake of software licenses and support offerings are a concern for the company. Stiff competition and increasing costs to enhance cloud-based offerings is likely to exert pressure on the company’s profitability at least in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,006. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $94.79 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 215,811 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,815,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

