Wedbush Cuts Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target to $20.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 297.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $236.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

