Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on W. StockNews.com started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Wayfair from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.71.

W stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $339.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $165.13.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wayfair by 25.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 13.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wayfair by 144.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

