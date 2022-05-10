Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $252.33

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $252.33 and last traded at $254.77, with a volume of 251739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

Get Watsco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.27.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,594,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after buying an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Watsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after buying an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after buying an additional 100,930 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 805.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.