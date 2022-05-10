Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Decreased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,772. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

