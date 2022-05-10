Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,291. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.75 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average is $132.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

