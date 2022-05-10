Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Announces $0.50 None Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend by an average of 69.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.
Shares of HCC stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,864. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $42.95.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)
