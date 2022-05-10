Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Announces $0.50 None Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend by an average of 69.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,864. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.