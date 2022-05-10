Warburg Research Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €51.00 ($53.68) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.87% from the company’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($63.42) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.40 ($45.69).

Shares of FRA FRE traded down €1.02 ($1.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €34.03 ($35.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,405 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €32.69 and a 200-day moving average of €35.16. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($84.21).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

