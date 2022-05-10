Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $149.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.94. Vroom has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $41,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vroom by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 305,616 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 896,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vroom by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after buying an additional 151,667 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vroom by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,293,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 499,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vroom by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 493,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

