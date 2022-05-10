Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $350.50

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 350.50 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 357.80 ($4.41), with a volume of 537155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.50 ($4.37).

FAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.77) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 416.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 476.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of £705.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Paul Hollingworth acquired 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($24,682.31).

Volution Group Company Profile (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.