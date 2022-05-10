Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Trading Down 5.8%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.12. 2,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 529,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

