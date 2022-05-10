Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92.
About Visionstate (CVE:VIS)
