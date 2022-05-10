Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VPG stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $410.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

