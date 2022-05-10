Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $9.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,249,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,709. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

