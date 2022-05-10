Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VIRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 4,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,368,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.