VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.30 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and $3.30 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,278.74 or 1.00209058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00101616 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.