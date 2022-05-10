Vicus Capital Trims Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,161,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,610,000 after acquiring an additional 246,401 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,044,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 530.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 197,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

