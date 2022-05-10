Vicus Capital Lowers Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vicus Capital lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.