Vicus Capital Invests $290,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after acquiring an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,938,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.42 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

