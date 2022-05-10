Vicus Capital Buys Shares of 4,339 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.02. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

