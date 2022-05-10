Vicus Capital Buys Shares of 3,875 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $190.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

