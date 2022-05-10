Vicus Capital Buys New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Centene by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Centene by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of CNC opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

