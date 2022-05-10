Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 12,007 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 50,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 228,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.